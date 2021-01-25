Swerve (SWRV) Price Hits $0.91

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Swerve has a market capitalization of $9.37 million and approximately $14.31 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One Swerve token can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00002703 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swerve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00052293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00125424 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00071902 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00267758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00067019 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00036989 BTC.

Swerve Token Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 11,647,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,260,154 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Swerve Token Trading

Swerve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.