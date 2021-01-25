Swarm City Reaches Market Capitalization of $153,891.07 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Swarm City has a total market cap of $153,891.07 and approximately $2,586.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00074249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.11 or 0.00805522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.05 or 0.04370404 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017247 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City (SWT) is a token. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

