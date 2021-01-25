SUN (SUN) Price Reaches $10.26 on Top Exchanges

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 30.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. SUN has a total market capitalization of $48.12 million and $124.89 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN token can currently be bought for $10.26 or 0.00030542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SUN has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00126910 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00269204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00068299 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00038047 BTC.

SUN Token Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,689,873 tokens. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

SUN Token Trading

SUN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

