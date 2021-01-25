Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 205.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 244,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,169 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $10,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

NYSE SLF opened at $47.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.56.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

