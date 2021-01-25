Strs Ohio Sells 7,302 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,374,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chevron were worth $116,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4,049.1% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 217,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 12,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.74. The stock had a trading volume of 109,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,934,877. The firm has a market cap of $169.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $112.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Securiti decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

