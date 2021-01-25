Strs Ohio Sells 216,410 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 216,410 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $96,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of UNP traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.97. 35,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,005. The company has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.10 and its 200 day moving average is $195.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

