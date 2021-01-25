Strs Ohio Sells 212,545 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,260,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 212,545 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $83,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Pfizer by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.98. 386,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,973,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

