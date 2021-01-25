Strs Ohio Sells 11,399 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,399 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Humana were worth $76,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Stephens upped their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.95.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $407.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $408.69 and a 200 day moving average of $410.53. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $474.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

