Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,808,931 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 250,821 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intel were worth $90,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Intel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,239,509,000 after acquiring an additional 968,402 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $998,219,000 after acquiring an additional 832,767 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,933,270. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

