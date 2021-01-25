Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,226,128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,663 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $105,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

Applied Materials stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.81. 182,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,825,228. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

