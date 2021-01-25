Strs Ohio Has $196.32 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 356,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 0.8% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $196,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $537.30. The stock had a trading volume of 25,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,898. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.38. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $566.74. The firm has a market cap of $104.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. OTR Global raised ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.68.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,947,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total value of $574,091.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,909.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

