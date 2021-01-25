Strs Ohio Has $152.70 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,405 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Netflix were worth $152,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Netflix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $7.03 on Monday, hitting $558.14. 124,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,258,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.83. The company has a market cap of $246.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,042 shares of company stock worth $241,770,048 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

