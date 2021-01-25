Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $55.85 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Stratis has a market cap of $55.85 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001624 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000674 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00025672 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000692 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 110.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.