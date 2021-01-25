STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Bought by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,980 shares during the quarter. STORE Capital accounts for about 1.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $9,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,310,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,271,000 after acquiring an additional 415,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,633,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,785 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,370,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,018,000 after acquiring an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 1,390,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,253,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 46,284 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STOR traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $32.35. 2,072,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,562. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.