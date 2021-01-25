Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to $37.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.73.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,738,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,512,000 after buying an additional 184,541 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,563,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,657,000 after buying an additional 1,339,649 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,590,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,761,000 after buying an additional 329,535 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,638,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,009,000 after buying an additional 383,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,058,000 after buying an additional 172,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

