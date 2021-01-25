Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 3,284 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 3.8% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $22,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares in the company, valued at $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $161.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.89 and a 200-day moving average of $154.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.