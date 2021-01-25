Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Purchases 13,348 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 719,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands makes up about 1.8% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $10,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 178,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 40,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

In other news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $34,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 360,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,361.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $30,667.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,300.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,899 shares of company stock worth $711,704. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

