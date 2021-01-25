Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,260 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,232,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,248,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Darrell & King LLC now owns 349,248 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $23,850,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 783.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 88,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 78,123 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.37.

NYSE TJX opened at $66.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.52, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

