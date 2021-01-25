Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $213.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.09. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

