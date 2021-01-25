Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Acquires 192 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,704 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.3% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,918 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $347.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $329.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

