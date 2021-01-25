Sterling Bancorp (SBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 1st. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SBT stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $256.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $7.81.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

