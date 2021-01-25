Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 19.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,393,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,294,000 after buying an additional 1,370,086 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 50.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,187,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after buying an additional 730,666 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 24.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,141,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after buying an additional 424,912 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after buying an additional 39,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 321,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,934. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.