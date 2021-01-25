StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

STEP stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.42. 140,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,606. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.66. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $40.98.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.14 million. On average, analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,742,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,927,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,850,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

