Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.72.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,892.56 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,932.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,762.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,624.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.