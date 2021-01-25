State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,549 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFBC. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 48.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 5.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFBC opened at $51.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $768.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. B. Riley raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

