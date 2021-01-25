State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,110 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Interface were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 417.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interface in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Interface in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Interface in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Interface in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $11.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $647.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.16. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.63 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

