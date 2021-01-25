State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 618 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,502 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 31.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 77,095 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $40.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

