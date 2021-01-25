State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 350 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,024 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 9.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 22.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $75.18 on Monday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James D. Rine sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $34,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,799. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

