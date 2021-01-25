State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,330 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DMC Global by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in DMC Global by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in DMC Global by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DMC Global by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $50.91 on Monday. DMC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a market cap of $752.14 million, a P/E ratio of -130.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $55.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $120,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,446.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $745,511. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

