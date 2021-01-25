State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,463,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,636,000 after buying an additional 2,138,820 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,447,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after buying an additional 1,240,973 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 797,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after buying an additional 354,210 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 314.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 458,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 347,625 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 3,310 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

