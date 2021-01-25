State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $463,000 Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of BLKB opened at $66.04 on Monday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $83.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.51, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

