Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,242 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.70. The company had a trading volume of 207,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,581. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.54 and a 200 day moving average of $89.78. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

