Stantec (NYSE:STN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stantec from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Stantec from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.45.

STN stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49. Stantec has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $687.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.62 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.1186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Stantec by 1.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 95,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 4.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 0.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 305,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Stantec by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Stantec by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

