Standard Tokenization Protocol Market Cap Tops $21.18 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $21.18 million and $17.10 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00070279 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.30 or 0.00733094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006529 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00047133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.16 or 0.04172329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017213 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,326,558 tokens. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

