SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
SSAAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Danske lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.
Shares of SSAAY remained flat at $$2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.13.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.