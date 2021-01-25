SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SSAAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Danske lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SSAAY remained flat at $$2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.13.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.