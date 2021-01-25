Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.5% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

