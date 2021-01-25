SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

SWTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $85.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $87.60.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $787,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,736,040.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,226,893.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $28,732,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,213.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,884,000 after acquiring an additional 501,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 112.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,985,000 after acquiring an additional 421,306 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $9,855,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,334,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,623,000 after acquiring an additional 123,973 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

