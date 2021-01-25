Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 114,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $338.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.05. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $370.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.59.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.