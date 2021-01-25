Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.64.

SRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

SRC stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,744. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.19 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 86,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,035,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,610,000 after acquiring an additional 62,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

