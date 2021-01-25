Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $50.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $29.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.30.

SPR stock opened at $38.92 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $70.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 338.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

