SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Shares Gap Up to $11.23

Shares of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.23, but opened at $12.65. SPI Energy shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 2,288 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPI Energy stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

