Spendcoin (SPND) Price Hits $0.0061

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Spendcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $13.97 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00070125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.15 or 0.00742527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00047743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.07 or 0.04209237 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017284 BTC.

Spendcoin Coin Profile

Spendcoin is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,275,068,794 coins. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.