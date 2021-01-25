Spectiv Price Hits $0.0001 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Spectiv token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectiv has a market cap of $22,670.39 and $12.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spectiv has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00074409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.48 or 0.00802546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00052400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,452.05 or 0.04373073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017413 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv (SIG) is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

