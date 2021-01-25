SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,963,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 44,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.73. 68,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,900. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.01. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $110.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

