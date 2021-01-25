SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 3.6% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

SDY traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $108.70. 60,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,900. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.93 and its 200-day moving average is $99.01. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $110.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

