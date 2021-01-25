SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $84.31. 11,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,736. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.06. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $84.51.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

