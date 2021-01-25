SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.5% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 242,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 49,583 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,601,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,569,000 after acquiring an additional 64,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 55,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $45.39. 56,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,807. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75.

