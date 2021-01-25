SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $6,289,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $472,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 44.3% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 91.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $309.97 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $312.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.83.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

