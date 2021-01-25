Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Market Capitalization Achieves $32,121.95

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 65.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Sparkle Loyalty token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $32,121.95 and $146.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 58.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sparkle Loyalty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00055027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00128024 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00074947 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00273466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00068957 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00038121 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,272,566 tokens. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

Sparkle Loyalty Token Trading

Sparkle Loyalty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkle Loyalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkle Loyalty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.