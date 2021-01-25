SpaceChain Reaches Market Cap of $14.43 Million (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $14.43 million and approximately $153,215.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Denarius (D) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. SpaceChain’s total supply is 444,116,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 360,040,362 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

